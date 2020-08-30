Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Relx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 44.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 149.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Investec raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.