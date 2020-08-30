Assetmark Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $70.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

