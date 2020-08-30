Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $140.86

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:TGT opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,902 shares of company stock worth $19,824,669 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

