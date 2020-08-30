Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

