Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 133,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

