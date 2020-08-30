Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 133,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.
In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimberly Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.