Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

