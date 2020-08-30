City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $177.64

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and traded as low as $172.30. City Merchants High Yield Trust shares last traded at $173.50, with a volume of 70,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $176.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.24.

Get City Merchants High Yield Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other City Merchants High Yield Trust news, insider Stuart McMaster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £164.95 ($215.54) per share, with a total value of £4,123,750 ($5,388,409.77).

About City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.