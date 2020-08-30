Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 174,714 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

PEAK stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

