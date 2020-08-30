Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.23%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 13,975 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,866.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,035 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.