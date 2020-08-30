Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.18% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHIL. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

