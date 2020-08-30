TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TransUnion by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,640.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

TRU opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

