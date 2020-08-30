Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $687,000 in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,989,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.