USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $636,466.92 and $1,208.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,615.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.02330720 BTC.
  • Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002017 BTC.
  • Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001335 BTC.
  • BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
  • PRIZM (PZM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00643851 BTC.
  • EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.
  • Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002337 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,705 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

