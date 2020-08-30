$0.51 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. UDR posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in UDR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UDR by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,387,000 after buying an additional 405,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.09 on Thursday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

