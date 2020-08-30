Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcosa by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

