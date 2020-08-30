CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $646,616.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,570,519.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,549 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,038. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CarGurus by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

