Assetmark Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 166.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

