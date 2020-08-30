Assetmark Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 10,644.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

