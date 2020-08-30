Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 94.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 52,065.2% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 350,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,051,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2,887.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 157,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $204.48 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

