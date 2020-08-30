TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $386.26 million and $74.09 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008643 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Kyber Network and Zebpay. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01640942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00199849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00187549 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 384,736,493 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kuna, Bittrex, Koinex, WazirX, Binance, Zebpay, HitBTC, Crex24, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.