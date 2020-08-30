Blur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168,738.00 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. Blur has a market capitalization of $174,880.32 and approximately $168,738.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01640942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00199849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00187549 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,204,068 coins and its circulating supply is 5,844,068 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.