Assetmark Inc. Has $343,000 Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

