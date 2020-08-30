Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 54,552 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,552 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $424,440,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $25.78 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

