Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,854 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Stag Industrial worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,748,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.
In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Stag Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
