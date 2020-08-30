Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.33 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

