Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 53,162 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

