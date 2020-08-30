Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verisign by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

