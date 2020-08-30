Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 93,802 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.29% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $118,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 87,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,109,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 472,434 shares of company stock worth $5,962,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

