Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,907 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 733,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,013,000 after purchasing an additional 109,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,041.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 602,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,092,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

