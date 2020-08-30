Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAH. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

