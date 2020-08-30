Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Spire worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

