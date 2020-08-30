Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRC opened at $93.14 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.