Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Textron by 72.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 40.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

