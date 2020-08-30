Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Momo were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

MOMO stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

