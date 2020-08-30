Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,098 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $34.84 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

