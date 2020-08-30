Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG opened at $70.60 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

