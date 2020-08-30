Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carvana by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 726.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Carvana by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,719,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,500 shares of company stock worth $121,773,990 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

CVNA stock opened at $218.44 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $225.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

