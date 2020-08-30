Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 38,861 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

