Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,178.90 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.71.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

