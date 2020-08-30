HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $484.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.67. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.