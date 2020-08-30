BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.