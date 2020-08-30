BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioDelivery Sciences International
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
