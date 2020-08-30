Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,748 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,679 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 498,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after buying an additional 358,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.99 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

