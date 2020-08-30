77,000 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KOP opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $522.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

