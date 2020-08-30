Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

BURL opened at $202.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.88.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

