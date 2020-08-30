Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,843 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Delek US worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.