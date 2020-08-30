Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $91.73 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

