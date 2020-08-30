Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after buying an additional 785,323 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

