Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $33,000 in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

MDCA opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

