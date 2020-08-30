Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.03)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $800-803 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.74 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Shares of OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.75.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: FinTech

Earnings History and Estimates for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Robert Half International Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia
Robert Half International Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia
HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,117 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust
HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,117 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust
77,000 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
77,000 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Burlington Stores Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Burlington Stores Issues Quarterly Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report