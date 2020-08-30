Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.03)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $800-803 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.74 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Shares of OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.75.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

