Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.77 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $516,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

